Centiva Capital LP Takes $123,000 Position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $489,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $743,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lerer Hippeau Acquisition alerts:

Shares of LHAA opened at $9.78 on Thursday. Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87.

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lerer Hippeau Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.