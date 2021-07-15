Centiva Capital LP Takes Position in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSDAU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,061,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $7,159,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $20,300,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $8,120,000.

Shares of MSDAU opened at $10.18 on Thursday. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.15.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

