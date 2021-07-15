Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Short Interest Up 566.7% in June

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 566.7% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CET traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.73. The company had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,585. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.81. Central Securities has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $42.72.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

