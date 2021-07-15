Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

Century Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CNBKA opened at $114.15 on Thursday. Century Bancorp has a 52-week low of $63.28 and a 52-week high of $121.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.