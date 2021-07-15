Chad M. Robins Sells 1,501 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Chad M. Robins sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $57,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Chad M. Robins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Chad M. Robins sold 20,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $765,400.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.12. The stock had a trading volume of 681,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,409. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 0.28. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.44.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. Research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,568.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after acquiring an additional 638,841 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $48,953,000. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 146,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

