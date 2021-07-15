ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $28.84, but opened at $27.50. ChargePoint shares last traded at $26.47, with a volume of 55,970 shares changing hands.

Specifically, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $38,111.44. Also, Director Neil S. Suslak sold 1,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $27,965.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,497 in the last 90 days. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.65.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RHO Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $669,000,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,380,000. SPT Invest Management Sarl acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,443,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,800,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,400,000. Institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

