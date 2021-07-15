Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

Shares of CTHR opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.18. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.77.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 11,816.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 92.0% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 17,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.53% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

