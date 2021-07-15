Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.71. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$13.62, with a volume of 245,042 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSH.UN shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.88 billion and a PE ratio of -1,920.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.16, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8,742.86%.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

