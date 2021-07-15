Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Insider Acquires $22,112.04 in Stock

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) insider Arthur M. Krieg acquired 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.18 per share, with a total value of $22,112.04.

Shares of CMPI opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $111.61 million and a PE ratio of -1.15. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $23.10.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 865.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 595.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P increased its stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,332,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,353,000 after acquiring an additional 19,111 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

