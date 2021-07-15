Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Receives $9.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.92.

CGIFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.30. 1,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,142. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

