Christopher Morabito Purchases 1,100 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) insider Christopher Morabito purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $10,076.00.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.91 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.10. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dumac Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the first quarter worth approximately $700,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 3,785.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

