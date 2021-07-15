Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $142.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $169.53.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $164.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb has a 1 year low of $111.93 and a 1 year high of $179.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.59.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $5,699,474.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $976,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Chubb by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 361,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,706,000 after buying an additional 251,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp grew its position in shares of Chubb by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.