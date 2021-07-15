Chubu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Downgraded to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHUEF opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. Chubu Electric Power has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $12.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.35.
Chubu Electric Power Company Profile
Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Chubu Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubu Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.