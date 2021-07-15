CIBC Boosts Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$1.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 31.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BBD.B. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$1.55 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$0.73 to C$1.20 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.10.

TSE:BBD.B opened at C$1.45 on Tuesday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$0.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.52. The company has a market cap of C$3.53 billion and a PE ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.09.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

