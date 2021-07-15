Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.35-10.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.53-7.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.67 billion.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $378.95 on Thursday. Cintas has a one year low of $271.27 and a one year high of $392.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $382.71.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

