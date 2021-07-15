Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Short Interest Up 400.0% in June

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLOK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,939. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22. Cipherloc has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.64.

About Cipherloc

Cipherloc Corporation, a developer of advanced encryption technology, provides polymorphic encryption technology solutions to secure data and safeguard privacy. The company was formerly known as National Scientific Corporation and changed its name to Cipherloc Corporation in March 2015. Cipherloc Corporation was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Buda, Texas.

