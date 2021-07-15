Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Short Interest Up 400.0% in June

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CLOK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,939. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22. Cipherloc has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.64.
