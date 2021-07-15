Citigroup Inc. Buys 14,966 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 118.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,966 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,202,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Denny's alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on DENN. Zacks Investment Research cut Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens lowered their target price on Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

Denny’s stock opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93. Denny’s Co. has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $991.04 million, a P/E ratio of 193.15, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.79.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Denny’s’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denny’s Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.