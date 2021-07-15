Citigroup Inc. Buys Shares of 50,000 Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,394,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $5,224,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $355,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Global Synergy Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $996,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GSAQU opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.06. Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

