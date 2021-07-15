Citigroup Inc. Has $542,000 Stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GWX opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.99. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $40.07.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

