Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,607 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.5% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 108,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 76.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,763,000 after purchasing an additional 98,289 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 63,556 shares in the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

AHH has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 14.55 and a quick ratio of 14.54.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.99 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.