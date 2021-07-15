Citigroup Inc. Sells 6,992 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 36.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,992 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in James River Group were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of James River Group during the first quarter worth $12,563,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in James River Group by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 775,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,361,000 after buying an additional 221,066 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in James River Group by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 764,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,564,000 after buying an additional 208,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in James River Group by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 93,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of James River Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 451,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,588,000 after acquiring an additional 73,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get James River Group alerts:

Several research firms have commented on JRVR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. James River Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $36.73 on Thursday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $182.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.25 million. Analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.28%.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JRVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR).

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.