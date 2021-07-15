Citigroup Inc. Sells 94,031 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 67.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,031 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

BOE opened at $12.62 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $12.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.