Citigroup Increases EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $98.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.02% from the company’s previous close.

EOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Johnson Rice cut shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.78.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $79.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.19. EOG Resources has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $87.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 796.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in EOG Resources by 5.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 38,958 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in EOG Resources by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 21,751 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 7.2% in the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

