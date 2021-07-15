Citigroup Increases Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$31.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SU. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.72.

Suncor Energy stock traded down C$0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$27.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,323,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,364,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of C$41.08 billion and a PE ratio of 1,515.00. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.28 and a 12-month high of C$31.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.18.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.7400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

