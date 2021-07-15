Citigroup Increases Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$31.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.68% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on SU. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.72.
Suncor Energy stock traded down C$0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$27.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,323,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,364,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of C$41.08 billion and a PE ratio of 1,515.00. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.28 and a 12-month high of C$31.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.18.
In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
Featured Story: Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.