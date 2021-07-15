Citigroup (NYSE:C) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Citigroup (NYSE:C) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $68.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.92.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.