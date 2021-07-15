Citigroup Raises Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Price Target to $48.50

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $46.50 to $48.50 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

NYSE:SCU opened at $23.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.43. Sculptor Capital Management has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $27.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.89.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $118.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.34 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 164.31% and a net margin of 19.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.