Citigroup Upgrades American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) to “Neutral”

Citigroup upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $21.50 price objective on the airline’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.71.

AAL opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.50. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.65) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 171.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

