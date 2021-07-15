Cito Capital Group LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Cito Capital Group LLC cut its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 738,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 60,542 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter worth about $1,219,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 714.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,387,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter worth about $5,242,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.28. 11,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,514,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -63.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.36. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

