City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 7th

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from City of London Investment Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of City of London Investment Group stock opened at GBX 535.70 ($7.00) on Thursday. City of London Investment Group has a 12-month low of GBX 376 ($4.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 560 ($7.32). The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 539.84. The company has a market capitalization of £271.49 million and a PE ratio of 18.41.

In other news, insider Barry M. Olliff sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 540 ($7.06), for a total value of £232,200 ($303,370.79). Also, insider Peter E. Roth acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 539 ($7.04) per share, with a total value of £26,950 ($35,210.35).

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

