Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated an underperform rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.40.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $7.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.33 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.43. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 250,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $2,887,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 37,073 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $297,325.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,574,439 shares of company stock valued at $35,460,353 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

