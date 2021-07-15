Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Purchased by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 383.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,150 shares during the period. Clean Harbors accounts for about 0.8% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $12,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 35,606 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 78,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLH traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $92.16. 174,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.74. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.22 and a 1 year high of $96.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.43.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

In related news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

