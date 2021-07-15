Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Shares Gap Down to $44.85

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.85, but opened at $43.39. Clear Secure shares last traded at $41.40, with a volume of 5,765 shares traded.

Clear Secure Company Profile (NYSE:YOU)

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.