Clearline Capital LP Purchases Shares of 377,861 SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 377,861 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,590,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SolarWinds by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in SolarWinds by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 22,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SolarWinds by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 13,486 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SolarWinds by 167.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,781,000 after acquiring an additional 534,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SolarWinds by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SolarWinds from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.45.

Shares of SWI stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.23. The company had a trading volume of 665,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,817. SolarWinds Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.00.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.96 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Equities research analysts expect that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Gardiner sold 49,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $834,204.42. Also, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $398,916.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,830,665.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,236 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,656. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

