Clearline Capital LP Sells 1,086,922 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Clearline Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 72.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,086,922 shares during the period. Xperi comprises about 1.2% of Clearline Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 0.40% of Xperi worth $9,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Xperi by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,561,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,538,000 after buying an additional 451,595 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Xperi by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,177,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,111,000 after buying an additional 96,394 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Xperi by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,337,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,241,000 after buying an additional 635,633 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Xperi by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,413,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,533,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Xperi by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,137,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,542,000 after acquiring an additional 90,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Xperi alerts:

Xperi stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.86. 453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,301. Xperi Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. Xperi had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.78 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XPER shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xperi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In other Xperi news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $153,776.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,016.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.