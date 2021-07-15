Clearline Capital LP Takes $3.88 Million Position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,000. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 0.26% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,375,000 after acquiring an additional 105,675 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 257.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $67.57. The company had a trading volume of 30,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,281. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.26 and a 1 year high of $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $732.20 million for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 0.99%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

In related news, VP Gregory Breier sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $186,202.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,813.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

