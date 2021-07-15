CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Trading Down 3.8%

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC) fell 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.05. 555,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,312,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.13.

The firm has a market cap of C$472.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 9.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.95.

Get CloudMD Software & Services alerts:

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.78 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that CloudMD Software & Services Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in North America. It offers CloudMD telemedicine application, a telemedicine platform that connects patients to licensed physician through videoconferencing technology; operates a network of inter-connected medical clinics; and Re:Function, an integrated network of 8 rehabilitation clinics that offers various rehabilitation services.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.