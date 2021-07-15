CNH Partners LLC Invests $1.45 Million in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 149,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000. CNH Partners LLC owned approximately 2.18% of Virtuoso Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $562,000.

NASDAQ VOSO opened at $9.91 on Thursday. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $10.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.83.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

