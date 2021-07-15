CNH Partners LLC Invests $2 Million in American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAOU)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAOU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,970,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $599,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $898,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Get American Acquisition Opportunity alerts:

AMAOU stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAOU).

Receive News & Ratings for American Acquisition Opportunity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Acquisition Opportunity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.