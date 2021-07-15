CNH Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 250,000 FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPAU)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPAU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $9,930,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $9,930,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $5,378,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,965,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,585,000.

Shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12. FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46.

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was formerly known as FTAC General Acquisition Corp.

