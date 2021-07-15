CNH Partners LLC Sells 70,000 Shares of TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT)

CNH Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 179,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC owned approximately 1.03% of TWC Tech Holdings II worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWCT. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter valued at $28,958,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the first quarter valued at $16,124,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter valued at $15,795,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter valued at $9,906,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter valued at $6,528,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TWCT opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.91. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $11.75.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

