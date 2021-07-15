Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited (ASX:COB) Insider Buys A$49,999.77 in Stock

Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited (ASX:COB) insider Josef Kaderavek purchased 172,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.29 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,999.77 ($35,714.12).

Josef Kaderavek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Josef Kaderavek acquired 395,370 shares of Cobalt Blue stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.27 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$107,145.27 ($76,532.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.53, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of early stage cobalt resources in Australia. It holds 100% interest in the Broken Hill Cobalt project comprises five tenements covering an area of approximately 93 square kilometers located in the Broken Hill, New South Wales. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in North Sydney, Australia.

