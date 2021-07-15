Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.65

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.65 and last traded at $52.88, with a volume of 161431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.2729 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is currently 106.96%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile (NYSE:KOF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

