Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) Now Covered by Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $16.57 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.57% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on Codex DNA in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

DNAY opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. Codex DNA has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $25.70.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

