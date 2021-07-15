Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coeur Mining, Inc. operates as a primary silver and gold producer with precious metals mines in the Americas. The company’s principal properties include the Palmarejo silver-gold mine in Mexico, the San Bartolome silver mine in Bolivia, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada and the Kensington gold mine in Alaska. It also conducts ongoing exploration activities in Alaska, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, and Nevada. Coeur Mining, Inc., formerly known as Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation, is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CDE. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.53.

Shares of CDE stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.14. 2,154,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,506,290. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.56.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,473,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,936,000 after acquiring an additional 993,070 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,155,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 418,069 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,014,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,284,000 after purchasing an additional 641,830 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,908,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,321,000 after purchasing an additional 575,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 9.8% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,046,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,542,000 after purchasing an additional 360,096 shares during the period. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

