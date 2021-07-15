Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cogent Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. The company’s program consist PLX9486. Cogent Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Unum Therapeutics Inc., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:COGT opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. Cogent Biosciences has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.13.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cogent Biosciences news, CFO John L. Green sold 17,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $157,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COGT. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies to treat genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cogent Biosciences (COGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.