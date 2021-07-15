Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a growth of 136.8% from the June 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 9.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 545,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 45,660 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,238,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,344,000 after purchasing an additional 27,098 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $671,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 122.1% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 27,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 14,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $27.13 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $27.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

