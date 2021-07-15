Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s (CODYY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CODYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Monday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of CODYY stock opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

