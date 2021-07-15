Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont stock opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compagnie Financière Richemont (CFRUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.