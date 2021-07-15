Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

CFRUY stock opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 1.01. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $13.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

