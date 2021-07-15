Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

Shares of NYSE:ELP opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 20.17%. Equities analysts predict that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 818.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,769 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter worth $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 866.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20,386 shares during the last quarter.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

